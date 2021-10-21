Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SHIP traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.36 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 109,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,017. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.39 ($0.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.50.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

