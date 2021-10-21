TUI (LON:TUI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $255.20

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.37), with a volume of 4585835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.30 ($3.43).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TUI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

