Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

NYSE TUYA opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $275,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $444,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

