Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

NYSE TUYA opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $444,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

