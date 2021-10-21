Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,708,873.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75.

On Thursday, August 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,201.38.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $366.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.65.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

