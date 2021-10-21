Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

Shares of TWLO opened at $366.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.96 and its 200-day moving average is $353.91. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.