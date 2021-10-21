U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USCB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

