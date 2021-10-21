U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on USCB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $14.28.
U.S. Century Bank Company Profile
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
Featured Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.