Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $42,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $324.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.17. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.87 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

