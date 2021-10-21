UBS Group Reiterates “€107.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.31 ($122.72).

EPA:DG opened at €91.47 ($107.61) on Wednesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

