UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.65

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.65 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.60.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

