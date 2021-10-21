UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

