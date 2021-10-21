UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,159. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on UFPI. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UFP Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of UFP Industries worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

