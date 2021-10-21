Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $433.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $358.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

