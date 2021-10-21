Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given New €60.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UMICY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

