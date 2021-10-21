Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,075. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.
About Umpqua
Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.