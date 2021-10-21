Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,075. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

