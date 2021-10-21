Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $26.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,412. Under Armour has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

