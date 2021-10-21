UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Shares of UNF traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.86. 324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,269. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average is $221.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

