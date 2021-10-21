Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNPRF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Uniper to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Uniper from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.27 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. Uniper has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

