United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

