United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cigna by 74.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after buying an additional 403,846 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 53.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,160,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,513,000 after buying an additional 402,192 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $214.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.99. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.