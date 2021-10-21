United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce sales of $6.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.87 billion and the lowest is $6.74 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.72 billion to $29.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

UNFI opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

