United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

UPS stock opened at $195.27 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

