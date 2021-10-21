United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,901 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of United Rentals worth $61,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,003,000 after buying an additional 177,832 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $365.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $369.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

