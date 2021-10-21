UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $436.19 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $435.53. The company has a market capitalization of $411.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

