Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report sales of $271.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.10 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $258.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 7,329,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,895. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

