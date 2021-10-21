Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uranium Royalty traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 69749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $503.29 million and a P/E ratio of -578.00.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

