US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,435 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 806,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

