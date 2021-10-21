US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.70

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get US Ecology alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $994.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. Analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in US Ecology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in US Ecology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.