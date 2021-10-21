Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

