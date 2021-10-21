Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.600-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.60-$11.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.33.

VMI stock traded down $9.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.89. 1,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,762. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $137.72 and a one year high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

