Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Acquires 5,927 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,700,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

