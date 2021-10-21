Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 291.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $158.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.