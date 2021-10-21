Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises about 2.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $111.15 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

