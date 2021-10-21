Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $10.75 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1,787.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,913 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

