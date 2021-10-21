Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 4,315 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 145,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.25 million, a P/E ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.