VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

