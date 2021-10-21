VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.87

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 13424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after buying an additional 1,073,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after acquiring an additional 694,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

