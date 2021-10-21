VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.87

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 13424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after buying an additional 1,073,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after acquiring an additional 694,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

