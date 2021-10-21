Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 59,478 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.68% of frontdoor worth $413,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $42.89 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

