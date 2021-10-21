Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.52% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $385,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 382,674 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $7,589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 71.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 172,570 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $4,277,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

HOMB stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

