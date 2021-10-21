Vanguard Group Inc. Has $376.55 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.50% of Diodes worth $376,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $16,465,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $12,338,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 429.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 145,840 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 21.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Diodes news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,412,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

