Vanguard Group Inc. Has $380.41 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $380,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after acquiring an additional 251,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 90,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

