Vanguard Group Inc. Has $394.21 Million Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.88% of Magnite worth $394,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 15.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnite by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of MGNI opened at $30.28 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 302.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

