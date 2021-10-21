Vanguard Group Inc. Has $407.05 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Alkermes worth $407,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alkermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,737,000 after acquiring an additional 177,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,008,000 after acquiring an additional 558,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.