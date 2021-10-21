Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

