Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.00

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 613149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

