Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $143.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.