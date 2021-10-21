Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report sales of $215.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $215.10 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $806.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

VREX stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 383,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,407 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

