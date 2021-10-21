Venus (XVS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56.78 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Venus has a market capitalization of $380.81 million and approximately $56.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.56 or 0.00051168 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,346,947 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

