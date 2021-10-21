VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0653 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $253.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,837.35 or 0.99995303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00054826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00690298 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001616 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004261 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,231,514 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

