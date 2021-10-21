Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.75

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $104.75, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRTV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.